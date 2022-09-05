The evocative imagery of India’s vibrant street art movement

Medha Dutta Yadav
Updated 4:48 PM, 4 September, 2022
What started largely as graffiti, in some instances dubbed as vandalism of public property, has today become an epitome of rebellion and also something that aims to bring social change one painted block at a time. Photo: Delhi (St+Art)

Commemorating two decades of UK-based street artist Banksy — probably the biggest name in the world in the genre of graffiti and public art — Artsy, the leading marketplace for art by the world’s emerging and established artists, said in an Instagram post: “Twenty years ago, on a whitewashed storefront wall in Shoreditch, London, the anonymous street artist Banksy stencilled out a spare, innocent image: a young girl, windswept and monochrome, reaching for a bright red, heart-shaped balloon. At the time, Banksy was still far from a household name.......

