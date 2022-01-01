The buried and forgotten toil of Keeladi excavators

Veyilaa was new to digging tools such as trovels, auger and brushes when she walked into the archaeological excavation site in Keeladi a year ago, but today this daily-wager is not only familiar with the tools but can also use them deftly during excavations. She has also become an expert in separating the potsherds and other tiny particles buried in the soil.

The excavations, conducted in the Keeladi village in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district since 2014, have helped rewrite the history of Tamils as well as the subcontinent. With evidence of an urban settlement of the Sangam era on the banks of river Vaigai, Keeladi has got a significant place on the historical map of India. While archaeologists who led the excavations have also become popular, a whole group of people have been pushed into oblivion. Veyilaa is a member of that same group which dug innumerable pits and stirred the sands on various sites in Keeladi bringing back to life the region’s buried history.

Despite being the first witnesses to the unearthing of history, these daily workers remain invisible in the historical framing of the site.

It was five months after the first lockdown was declared in 2020 that artist V Saranraj walked into a site in Keeladi where excavation was on. What he wanted was to document the site in the backdrop of the daily workers who contributed immensely to the excavation. The initial response from the organisers was bad, but Saranraj developed a good rapport with the workers, who came from the surrounding remote villages in Madurai. He took portraits of the workers and also captured the various stages of the excavation in Keeladi. Sanaraj also made a documentary about what a typical day of the workers on the site looked like.