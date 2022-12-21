Tenant of ‘Horror House’ in Burari haunted by people’s fear

Standing somewhat midway on a long lane — numbered 4 — just wide enough for a car and two-wheeler to pass at the same time, like umpteen lanes in Delhi’s residential areas, stands a house eerily unlike any other in the city, spread over 1,070 square feet, in Sant Nagar, Burari.

The narrow lane allows people staying in houses on both sides of the lane to catch more than just a glimpse of what is happening in the house opposite theirs, from balconies and windows. And yet what happened in this three-storey house of Burari on the night of June 30, in 2018, has only been pieced together through some scribbled notes found in the house. The house, which has over the last four years become synonymous with Burari, was thus called ‘House of Secrets’ in a 2021 Netflix series.

So, when 47-year-old Mohan Singh Kashyap decided to move into the house along with his wife and two children two years back on rent, many found his decision shocking. For Mohan Singh, however, there “couldn’t have been a better choice”.

Eleven members of the Chundawat family — the oldest aged 77, and the youngest 15 — that owned the property died in the Burari house in 2018, allegedly after an occult practice went wrong.