Teetering on the edge of extinction, the Koraga tribe remains unseen

With a tripundra tilak on the forehead, broken in the middle by the imagery of a third eye, the much-revered Koragajja looks at his worshippers with raised eyebrows and widened eyes, and a chin outlined by a flower garland. The deity is ubiquitous in the coastal Karnataka districts, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He resides in homes in the form of idols and also travels across stuck on car stickers showing the faith people place in the deity, considered to be a form Shiva.

Koragajja is the ‘spirit’ of Tulunadu and almost everyone seeks his blessings to ease their hardship. For the......