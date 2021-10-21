Targeted killings put migrant workers on a fear flight from Kashmir

On her smartphone, Mehnaz (name changed) is watching on a loop videos of migrant workers leaving Kashmir, the fear and anxiety writ large on her face as yet another turbulent phase unfolds in the Valley.

The targeted killing of 12 civilians, including five non-local labourers and members of minority communities, in the last fortnight has triggered fear and fret among seasonal migrants who arrive in Kashmir in search of work. Following the attacks, dozens of workers have already left the Valley.

However, Mehnaz’s two-decade-long living experience in the Valley is making her believe that her tribe will eventually overcome this phase as well, with local support. “This is not new, but yes it’s unnerving and alarming,” she said.

For now as a precautionary measure, Mehnaz, who lives in Batpora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar, has taken some days off from her workplace, a biscuit factory in Zakura Industrial area.