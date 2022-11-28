Tamil Nadu theatre group marks 25 years of transcending the limits of body

Based in Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district, Manalmagudi is famous for its ritual theatre. While lack of support and sponsorship has proven to be stumbling block for the growth of contemporary Tamil theatre, the Kovilpatti-based theatre troupe has scripted a unique story of success spanning 25 years by exploring the potential of the body to tell stories.

Launched in 1997, the Manalmagudi Theatre Land is marking its silver jubilee with continuous theatrical experiments this year. What makes Manalmagudi (rhythm of land) different is that......