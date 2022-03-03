Take it as you like it: Digital to on-wheels, Karnataka libraries spoil readers for choices

Back in the 1980s, the big blue bus parked alongside a lane with a queue of residents waiting patiently outside its door was a familiar sight in Bengaluru’s residential localities. Inside the vehicle, the walls were stacked with books that beckoned irresistibly—the mobile library rolled up on designated days by which time its patrons, young and old, would have lined up to greet it.

These buses, run by the public libraries’ department, still ply the city’s roads between 11 am and 5 pm every day, reaching readers in several localities— that, in itself, is testament to their utility. The overall backdrop, of course, has changed in all these years and dramatically so, like a time-lapse effect.

You can now land straight at the library, fill in a username and password, get in and start browsing the collection—all on your mobile phone.

Two years ago, just before the pandemic struck, Karnataka’s government-run public libraries had made the digital transition. Since then, about 372 public libraries across the state—in cities, at district headquarters and talukas—have gone online.