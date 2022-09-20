Suryakiran in photos: How the top guns keep the Indian flag flying high

As the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force begins its fresh public display season this year, The Federal tried to capture how the daredevil pilots put up the airshow that leaves the spectators with hearts in their mouths. The members of the nine-aircraft team, the only nine-aircraft team in Asia, begin training with one aircraft and go on adding one at time as they get better every step of the way.

