Short and sweet: Bengal’s misti-making course looks beyond rosogolla

Experience Bengal — the sweetest part of India, the tagline of the West Bengal tourism department is literally a metaphoric representation of the Bengali palate that has become integral to its culture and tradition. True to the essence of the catchphrase, the array of sweets — from acclaimed rosogollas to trivialised lyangchas — that the state is home to, is much more than just a gastronomical delight. Misti (sweets) is so well ingrained in Bengali culture that sweet shops remained open from 12 noon to 4 pm even during the pandemic-induced lockdown in March......