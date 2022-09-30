Screen or smokescreen? What the return of movie halls in Kashmir means

A full 32 years after cinema halls were forced to shut shop in Kashmir, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan-I today will mark Kashmir’s first-ever tryst with multiplex at the new INOX theatre in Srinagar – the Union Territory’s summer capital.

On 20 September, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated INOX multiplex in Srinagar. In his congratulatory message to the INOX Group and people involved in the latest initiative to ‘revive’ cinema in Kashmir, Sinha called the return of movies to Kashmir “a......