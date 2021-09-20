Schools shut, tribal kids led into child marriage

Shameen Alauddin
Updated 11:25 AM, 20 September, 2021
Lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 contagion have led to a spurt in school dropouts, child labour, child marriages and teenage pregnancies among impoverished communities of Odisha and Jharkhand | All photos by Shameen Alauddin

“Barely two weeks into our marriage, he started coming home drunk, assaulting me, and forcing himself on me. When I got pregnant, the abuse got worse,” recounts Sabita.

Sabita, 14, is six months pregnant. Until nine months before she was married to 21-year-old Ganga in December 2020, she had been a Class 7 student at an ashramshala (residential school) in Odisha's Jajpur district. She will discontinue her education to bring up her child.

***

“I was in love and did not know what was right for me. I made a mistake. Now I don’t know what to do,” rues Asha.

