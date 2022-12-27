Salaam Aarti to Namaskara: Greeting the ‘Right’ side of history in Karnataka

Situated in the midst of a thick forest on the foothills of Kodachadri in Shimoga district of Karnataka, believed to have been established by Adwaita philosophy proponent saint Adi Shankaracharya 1200 years ago, is the Sri Mookambika temple. For over two centuries now, every evening between 7 pm and 8.30 pm conches blow, bells ring and incense sticks and dhoop battis fill the air with effervescence at the temple as the priest moves a thali overloaded with diyas and camphor in clockwise motion amid a chorus of mantras. Those around join in the recitation — some with an understanding of the words, others with no clue to what the words mean.

Many legends surround the daily ritual. One of them says that Tipu Sultan, who was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, visited the temple in 1763, and got so mesmerised with the saintly appearance of the idol inside that he bowed and said ‘salaam’ — an Arabic word which translates to ‘peace’ and is used as a greeting. Since then the evening aarti came to be called ‘Salaam Aarti’ and remained so till early December when the BJP-led Karnataka government decided to rename it as ‘Namaskara’.

The formal announcement of the name change came from the Karnataka Dharmika Parishad, which comes under the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments.

The government has decided to rename not just Salaam Aarti to Namaskara, but also Salaam Mangalaarti to Mangalaarti, and Deevatige Salaam to Deevatige Namaskara. All three old names are believed to have been picked up during the reign of Tipu Sultan and some even believe that it was Tipu who imposed the nomenclature on the aarti as a mark of the subjugation of his Hindu subjects.