Russia-Ukraine war presents a scary spectre for women

About a fortnight since Russia began pounding bombs on Ukraine, thousands have died, thousands others have been maimed, and millions have left the country turning into refugees looking for shelter elsewhere. Among the dead, injured and left homeless are men, women and children underscoring the fact that war affects us all.

It is, however, widely acknowledged that war impacts men and women differently. Women and girls suffer disproportionately from violent conflict because they suffer not only from the by-products of war, but are also targeted as a ‘strategy of war’. Rape and sexual violence are instruments of violent conflicts that are used sometimes to extract revenge and at other times to hit the enemy’s morale.

Doubly-hit women

Two factors make experiences of war unique for women. First, war naturally disrupts everyday life by adversely impacting essential requirements such as healthcare facilities, food and shelter, public services, and children’s education. These disruptions tend to doubly hit women. It happens because distribution of resources among women and men has been historically unequal. Any disruption in supply of resources, thus, reduces the women’s share further adding to the hardships they face in their daily lives.