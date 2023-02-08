Remembering KD Singh Babu, who could hunt with the same ease as dribble the hockey stick for Olympic gold

There was a sense of jubilation all around. The nondescript town of Barabanki had poured onto the streets, dotting both sides of the road, to welcome its hero, who was returning after winning an Olympic gold. The hero was riding in an open jeep being driven by none less than the district magistrate. Tearing through the din of loud cheers, came a voice “Wah bhaiya, kamal kar diya (brother, you have done the unthinkable).”

The hero asked the district magistrate to stop the vehicle, alighted and went straight to the man whose voice he could single out from the din. As people looked on in anticipation of what would follow, the hero opened his arms and hugged the man, a rickshaw-puller who had helped the hero during practice.

The year was 1952. And the hero Kunwar Digvijay Singh ‘Babu’, who today stands immortalised in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow, in the KD Singh Babu Stadium and KD Singh Babu Marg in Barabanki, was returning to his hometown, after winning the gold medal at the Helsinki Olympic. The legendary two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist was also a sharpshooter — on the hockey field and off it too. The former India captain scored a glut of goals with a hockey stick, and hit bullseye as a hunter, killing birds and animals – including lions and crocodiles — with his blazing rifles. Unfortunately, in 1978 he died by suicide after shooting himself.

As Babu’s year-long birth centenary celebrations concluded in his home town Barabanki city, 27 kilometres east of Lucknow, on his 101st anniversary on February 2, his close friends and admirers recalled his booming rifles as well. One of them went to the extent of saying that Babu, with some serious practice, might have won an Olympic medal in shooting too – in addition to the two Olympic gold medals won in 1948 and 1952.