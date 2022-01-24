Priyanka Gandhi’s women’s push in UP is a strategy for the long haul

In mid-2021, when political experts and journalists started to look to Uttar Pradesh where inarguably the biggest electoral battle of 2022 was to be fought, most saw it as a contest limited to just Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Akhilesh Yadav. There were those who thought Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could play a part if anti-incumbency got the better of Adityanath’s Hindutva poll pitch.

As the stage looked set for a two-cornered fight with the BSP in the third corner waiting its ‘possible’ turn to play kingmaker, entered Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

With state assembly elections just round the corner, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to have brought the dormant party back to life in the country’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, where it has been out of power for 32 years.

While it may be too much to assume that the party will be able to get anywhere close to returning to power, there can be no denying that Gandhi’s women’s and youth manifesto have set the political agenda.