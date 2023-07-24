Pourakarmikas: Climate warriors who clean waste with their bare hands

Maitreyee Boruah
Except for their brooms and a cart, the pourakarmikas in Bengaluru have no safety gear, not even a pair of hand gloves. Photos: Maitreyee Boruah

On a balmy July morning, Muthyallamma was busy sweeping a dusty lane in Bengaluru’s Jakkur area. Jakkur is a suburb in India’s IT hub and has witnessed unprecedented development in recent years. As a cloud of dust hovered around Muthyallamma, everything turned blurry. The 40-year-old kept her broom on the roadside corner for a minute. She coughed for a while keeping her right hand pressed against her mouth to avoid swallowing the foreign particles she was trying to collect together alongside plastic packets and leaves.

Within half an hour Muthyallamma and her co-worker Ramanji managed to sweep clean almost a kilometre of the road. In a corner of the road, stood a tiny hill of dust mixed with plastic bags, papers, leaves and a stained sanitary pad — the remnants of Muthyallamma and Ramanji’s labour. With their bare hands, they picked up the waste and transferred everything into their three-wheeled steel garbage hand cart.

Both Muthyallamma and Ramanji (32) have been working as pourakarmikas (sanitation workers) with Bengaluru's municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for 15 years as contractual workers.

Their work starts at 6 am and ends at 3 pm every day (except on Wednesdays and Sundays when they work till 10.30 am). If they miss a day's work, even when they are sick, a portion of their income is deducted from their monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Except for their brooms and a cart, both Muthyallamma and Ramanji don't have any safety gear — not even a pair of hand gloves.

