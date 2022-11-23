Of culture and history: Bali Jatra and Boita Bandana help trade in Odisha sail through

As the sun began its descent towards the horizon, countless decorative lights lit up the evening sky along the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack. Scores of vehicles were queued up honking in desperation, on the ring road along the river bank.

In the crammed-up space between the cars, swarms of people negotiated their way, some carrying children on their shoulders others ensuring the elderly with them find safe passage. The destination was the same for all – Bali Jatra – touted to be among the biggest open trade fairs in the Asian continent.

‘Bali Jatra’ which translates to......