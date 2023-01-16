Now, Harvard in Hyderabad: Why the distance is longer than what UGC wants India to believe

Sania Farooqui has been thrilled since January 5 when she heard the news that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had allowed foreign universities and educational institutions to set up their campuses in India. Sania’s dream of a Harvard degree need not remain a dream. It now appears well within the realm of the real.

After completing her BTech in Biotech from a private university in Hyderabad, her mother wanted her to settle for the Indian School of Business (ISB) locally. But Sania is not inclined to enrol for the Business Administration of Healthcare Institutions course offered at ISB. She wants to study biomedical engineering at Harvard.

The cost of studying at Harvard is more or less equal to the Rs 42 lakh fee per annum at ISB. So, after listening to a television news anchor announcing that studying at Harvard and Cambridge, Oxford and Berkeley from India itself was about to become a reality, Sania was elated.

But neither Sania, nor the ill-informed TV anchor, was aware that many top universities in the world like Princeton and Yale, Oxford and Heidelberg only have ‘study abroad’ programmes for foreign students but no full-fledged campuses overseas. Only second- or third-ranking universities such as Concordia University in the US or Nottingham University in the UK have campuses abroad. Their overseas campuses too are mostly in Latin America, China or Malaysia but none in south Asia.