Non-Brahmin priests in TN waiting for their prayers to be heard

G Balaguru, a Dalit priest, has spent most of his adult life waiting for a job. It’s been 14 years since the 39-year-old underwent a formal training to become a temple priest, a vocation earlier reserved for Brahmins only.

Balaguru was among the first batch of 207 archakas (priests) trained at the state-run centres across Tamil Nadu. In 2007, he enrolled into the training centre in Chennai – one of the six such centres opened by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi to welcome members of all castes to be trained as priests. The main aim behind the move was to end Brahmin hegemony in temples......