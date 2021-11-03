Nasa is ready with a sci-fi plot and it will play out for real

In 1998, two Hollywood sci-fi flicks — Armageddon and Deep Impact — enthralled us with magnificent plots: Nasa dispatches a crew to blow up an asteroid that is on a collision course with earth, with a potential to wipe away humanity. The protagonists carry out the mission successfully and save the planet from catastrophe.

Who knew that Nasa would manifest a somewhat similar mission in reality just under 25 years after the movies were released.

Nasa’s upcoming DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, albeit an uncrewed one, has all the ingredients of any sci-fi thriller.

The rogue rocks