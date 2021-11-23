Nagaland’s community conservation efforts take the flight to success

On the face of it Yaongyimchen looks like any Naga village nestled in the mountains shrouded in morning mists.

Come winter and the clear blue sky over the village is covered with black patches as thousands of avian guests start arriving from far-off lands, making Yaongyimchen an ornithology hotspot. But more than the annual month-long sojourn of its winged guests, the village in Nagaland’s Longleng district, bordering Myanmar, is today known for its hospitality towards the visitors, Amur falcon.

The longest-travelling raptors in the world come to Nagaland from Siberia en route to South Africa, travelling around 22,000 km in a year.

To ensure their roosting is peaceful, the village initiated biodiversity conservation by setting aside hillocks, earlier used for the traditional slash-and-burn method of cultivation called jhum, as community conserved forest.