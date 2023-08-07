Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata: What the murals say about the cities

Sufia Khatoon
In Kolkata's Uttor Padda area near Deshbandhu Park, the walls are decked with Patachitra murals of women singing and dancing, boatmen stirring the boat clad with the fishes in bold stroked attires, children playing and animals enjoying the seasons in merriment. Photos: Sufia Khatoon

All cities are made of people and yet each city sports a distinct scent and character, inviting its visitors on a journey of explorations. This exploration can feel like dream-walking into the possibilities of knowing the ‘inner self’ and the overwhelming power of the ‘human condition’ through art.

In the dream city of Mumbai, while participating in the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023 with my 500-Peace Poetry Flag Installation, I had an amazing opportunity of exploring the Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF) at the same time. Initiated by St+art India Foundation and supported by Asian Paints, an art initiative shaping the mural landscape of India in the recent years.

Sassoon Dock, some 2 km from Colaba, where I had shared my adventures over food and laughter with travelers in a hostel near the Bandargha, Masjid Bari lane area, the warehouses were covered in huge murals of the Koli community or the fishermen families of Mumbai.

The sea and Mumbai city which share so much together are oblivious to one another. Every time, I travelled to the scattered beaches around the city that never sleeps, foul smelling waves of garbage welcomed me.

