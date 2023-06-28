Making of a Malayali Manosphere: How video streaming platforms and reality TV are promoting a culture of machismo

Rajeev Ramachandran
In Kerala, a worrying trend of people siding with misogynists is apparently on the rise.

ACT ONE

Sunday, June 18, 2023, Valancherry, Kerala

The small town in Malappuram district of Kerala witnessed some unusual scenes as Mohammed Nihad, a YouTube game streamer, who goes by the handle ‘Mrz Thoppi’ on the online video sharing and social media platform and enjoys a fan following with over 4.7 million subscribers, arrived to inaugurate a showroom. The fans, predominantly schoolchildren, who turned up in massive numbers to see the social media influencer, caused a traffic blockade along the national highway, triggering public anger.

Thoppi (which means hat in Malayalam) is no stranger to being in the news for the wrong reasons, and as a game streamer who uses obscene and misogynistic language, Nihad has routinely been under fire from fellow YouTubers. He frequently engages in incredibly bizarre acts while live-streaming on platforms such as Loco and YouTube. His videos showing him shoving food down his pants and making masturbatory gestures while yelling profanities have earned him a lot of brickbats.

