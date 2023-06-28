Making of a Malayali Manosphere: How video streaming platforms and reality TV are promoting a culture of machismo

ACT ONE

Sunday, June 18, 2023, Valancherry, Kerala

The small town in Malappuram district of Kerala witnessed some unusual scenes as Mohammed Nihad, a YouTube game streamer, who goes by the handle ‘Mrz Thoppi’ on the online video sharing and social media platform and enjoys a fan following with over 4.7 million subscribers, arrived to inaugurate a showroom. The fans, predominantly schoolchildren, who turned up in massive numbers to see the social media influencer, caused a traffic blockade along the national highway, triggering public anger.

Thoppi (which means hat in Malayalam) is no stranger to being in the news for the wrong reasons, and as a game streamer who uses obscene and misogynistic language, Nihad has routinely been under fire from fellow YouTubers. He frequently engages in incredibly bizarre acts while live-streaming on platforms such as Loco and YouTube. His videos showing him shoving food down his pants and making masturbatory gestures while yelling profanities have earned him a lot of brickbats.