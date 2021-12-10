KBC to common man: Why people fall for pseudoscience, a rationalist explains

Back in 1995, when millions of people in India mobbed temples to see the 'miracle' of Ganesha idols drinking milk, a chemistry professor from Mangalore organised a scientific demonstration for the public that burst the bubble of excitement.

Then teaching at the Kasturba Medical College, Narendra Nayak demonstrated to gullible Indians that what they were witnessing wasn’t a miracle involving their god, but the basic scientific principle of surface tension.

Ever since, Nayak has demystified many irrational practices and beliefs, and in the process, also drawn the ire of those on the other side of rationality. For instance, while he was still in the middle of his demonstration to show where the milk fed to Ganesha idol was disappearing, alleged right-wing activists attacked him with stones and he had to be rushed to hospital.

While such intimidations and attacks didn’t stop over the years, Nayak carried on with his work unwaveringly – challenging superstitions, exposing ‘miracles’ like Ganesha drinking milk or weeping mother Marys, and taking on 'godmen', ‘godwomen’ and 'tantriks'.