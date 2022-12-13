Karnataka brings plurality to plates in times of malnutrition, food policing

In the heart-warming Japanese television series, Midnight Diner, as patrons enter and exit the tiny kitchen of the protagonist ‘Master’, they end up telling their life stories, secrets, love and losses and more over austere but intricately arranged dishes accompanied by drinks. In each serving of katsudon (rice bowl topped with a deep-fried breaded pork cutlet, egg, vegetables and condiments) or ochazuke (green tea over rice) or popular potato and macaroni salad, a constant conversation is always going on......