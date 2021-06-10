Jaffna library: 40 years on, memories of a violent past burn bright

Last night

I dreamt

Buddha was shot dead

by the Police,

guardians of the law.

His body drenched in blood

on the steps

of the Jaffna Library

Under cover of darkness

came the ministers.

“His name is not on our list,

why did you kill him?”

they ask angrily.

“No sirs, no,

there was no mistake.

Without killing him

it was impossible

to harm a fly –

Therefore…” they stammered.

“Alright, then

hide the corpse.”

The ministers return.

The men in civvies

dragged the corpse

into the library.

They heaped the books

ninety thousand in all,

and lit the pyre

with the Cikalokavadda Sutta.

Thus the remains

of the Compassionate One

were burned to ashes

along with the Dhammapada.

The iconic poem, Murder, written by Sri Lankan Tamil scholar and poet Prof MA Nuhman in the aftermath of the burning down of the Jaffna Public Library (JPL) exactly 40 years ago on a June evening, is more than just a testimony to the cultural genocide by the Sri Lankan forces.

Ironically, when the Jaffna library was burnt down, it was not only the Tamil books that turned into ashes. The embers of hate also consumed some Sinhala Buddhist cultural assets. (Thus, the reference to 'Cikalokavadda Sutta' and 'Dhammapada'—Buddhist scriptures—in Nuhman’s poem).

However, blinded by rage, the Sinhala nationalists perhaps never understood the inheritance of their own loss.