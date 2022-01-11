India’s family support system is scripting a flying fairytale for women

Tanvi Raina, 25, always wanted to give wings to her dreams and fly, quite literally. But without support from the family, Tanvi knew she would remain grounded. And so when she went looking for that crucial support, her father, a veteran pilot himself, didn’t disappoint Tanvi. With the family by her side, Tanvi, a cheerful woman from Kashmir, went on to soar sky-high in her career.

Family support in the country has ensured Tanvi’s is not just a ‘feel-good news’ story. The same support system is propelling the dreams of many young women to touch the sky.

This, many of the women pilots say, is a key factor in making India the country with the highest number of women pilots across the world.

“Flying planes may seem like a glamorous gig, but it needs sensibility, support and spirit,” says Tanvi, an IndiGo pilot. “All these are key to becoming a good pilot.”