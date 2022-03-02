Russia-Ukraine war: How Indian med students’ dreams came crashing

In November 2021, Alagulakshmi Sivakumar was both excited and anxious when she boarded a flight from India to Ukraine as online classes forced by a global pandemic finally gave way to on-campus studies. At the Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv, Alagulakshmi spent time catching up with fellow students, many of whom were Indians, in the canteen, university corridors and classes in between studies. Amid the mounting pressure of completing the syllabus, which for medical students is more taxing than others, Alagulakshmi and her new friends also made plans to explore Kyiv beyond the walls of the university campus and, if possible, beyond Kyiv.

Less than four months later, Alagulakshmi, along with about 600 other Indian students, sits crouched on the mud floor of the basement in her university hostel shaking and shivering. Amid sounds of shelling after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, fear has muddled their heads so much that the students can’t figure out if the shivering is caused by the freezing cold or sheer fear. As anxiety grips them every time a bomb explodes, they long to return home.

The thoughts of an uncertain future in the war-torn country do not leave them at any point.

When the Indian government advised its nationals, especially students, to leave Ukraine temporarily due to uncertainties on February 15, many back home were caught by surprise. “Who goes to Ukraine to study?” they wondered.