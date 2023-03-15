In Photos: Why a lake in Karnataka is celebrating the arrival of a goose with North American address

Birdwatchers have found the perfect reason to head to the picturesque Hadhinaru Lake near Mysuru: Extremely vulnerable and down to just a few left worldwide, the lesser and greater white-fronted geese have been spotted for the first time in years in South India.

The geese were spotted with a flock of high-flying bar-headed geese, which fly in every year all the way from the Arctic and North American expanses, enriching the lake’s biodiversity.

The lesser white-fronted goose has its habitat in the Arctic regions of Eurasia extending from Norway to Siberia. With the onset of winter, they migrate from Central and South Europe to Iran, China, Korea, Japan, and occasionally, Taiwan and Mongolia.

The goose spotted in Hadhinaru Lake could have taken the winter flight with the bar-headed geese. Records show that the lesser white-fronted goose had a few rare sightings in Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Assam, but not in south India.