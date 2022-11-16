In photos: Revisiting the Battle of Nalapani and the proud Gorkha legacy

On a typical day, the Khalanga-Nalapani fort mostly draws youngsters looking for some fun away from the prying eyes. The road uphill to the tabletop fort ends in front of a tall column above the overgrown ruins that once witnessed a fierce battle between the British East India Company and Nepal, then ruled by the house of Gorkhas.

Considered as the first battle of the Anglo-Nepal War (1814-1816), the Battle of Nalapani was fought in 1814 on this very spot on Khalanga hills, Dehradun.

The Doon valley had come under the control of the Gorkhas in 1804 after king Pradyuman Shah of......