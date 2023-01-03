How wrapping in the traditional art of gamocha-making is infusing life in an Assam village

Phulmoni Das was at her wit’s end living in a picturesque, but off the map village called Sagolikota under Lahowal development block. With an especially-abled husband, she didn’t know how to send her three daughters to school. To meet the daily expenses of running a household, Phulmoni worked at the tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where work remained inconsistent and wages low.

Though Sagolikota has seen some development in the form of pucca houses, a patchy network of roads and water connectivity, with no real livelihood opportunities, the plight of Phulmoni’s family is a shared one. Women of the village work at tea gardens and the men work as farm labourers. Only a few own land. Both men and women are forced to venture out of the village to find work.

None thought there was any other way to live and meet expenses until Sewa, a Dibrugarh-based NGO, came to the village with an order to make 500 traditional hand-woven gamochas, also known as gamusa. The village wasn’t unfamiliar with gamocha-making. No village in Assam is. But to the surprise of the villagers of Sagolikota, the order had come neither from Assam, nor any other part of India. Instead it came from the UK and the US.

