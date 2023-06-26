How Uttarakhand’s Moti Bagh stands between hope and despair

Seeing the rising number of ‘locked’ houses as a symbol of mass migration in Sanguda village in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, poet-farmer Vidyadutt Sharma did two things: First, he expressed his disappointment through poems that he wrote every night after the day’s work. Second, he nurtured his five-acre farm called Moti Bagh, which is surrounded by more than 7,000 deserted villages in Uttarakhand. Despite leopard attacks, monkey menace and forest fire, the 87-year-old’s attempt was a symbol of resistance, using traditional, ecocentric farming practices.

A survey expert with the state government, Sharma left the job to choose farming when he was 28 years old. Even though Sharma has been working on his farm for more than five decades, it was after the release of Moti Bagh, a 60-minute-long documentary on Sharma’s unending struggle to fill the vacuum caused by mass migration in Uttarakhand in 2019, that he became popular outside his Himalayan village. Soon, Sharma was in the news for world’s heaviest radish weighing 23 kg that he cultivated in his farm. The documentary evoked tremendous response. It was nominated for the Oscars in 2019, and won many accolades including the best Indian feature at the second edition of All Living Things, Environmental Film Festival, India’s first and only environment cinema-based festival, in 2021.

It has been four years since the documentary was released, but the situation in and around Moti Bagh remains the same. “Migration is a serious problem here. Lack of opportunity to generate income leads to migration. The villagers leave for towns in search of better pastures. Migration is not an overnight development, it has been happening for quite a long time,” said Nirmal Chander, director of Moti Bagh.