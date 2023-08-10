How Urus from Kerala’s Beypore sail to Qatar

As you climb through a makeshift wooden ladder to reach the deck of an unfinished 150-foot-long ‘Uru’ (wooden dhow or fat boat), you see a man in white shirt and dhoti busy giving final touches to a miniature boat out there. Remains of dried wood glue and sawdust add dark patches to his palms. He has to finish the work fast and send it to a businessman in Doha, Qatar.

Interestingly, senior carpenter Sathyan Edathodi is the creator of the miniature boat as well as the Uru. He makes the miniature one to meet his initial expenses, the big one for saving. Even though his team started working on the big Uru in 2018, natural calamities like the flood and the pandemic-induced lockdown brought in stumbling blocks. Meanwhile, the work on another Uru is also pending. Since most of the ‘Urus’ are being made for the rich families in Qatar, there was a delay in releasing the funds due to the pandemic-imposed lockdown. For Sathyan, size doesn’t matter, but survival.

Beypore, a coastal town 11 km from Kerala’s Kozhikode (Calicut), has been an active centre of navigation and ship-building since the mediaeval period. Situated on the northern bank of the estuary of the Chaliyar River, the place was famous for making Uru, which was suitable for the Indian Ocean. Italian traveller Ludovico di Varthema who visited many areas of the Indian Ocean in the 16th century had given a clear account of the characteristic features of the vessels made in Calicut off the West Coast of India.