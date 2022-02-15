How this Tamil Nadu village became a refuge for intercaste couples

In their 60s, P Dhanabagyam and Shanmugam look far from the besotted couple which once bravely fought caste barriers and parents' anger to make a home together. But their love is every bit young even after more than 40 years of marriage.

In the late 1970s, Dhanabagyam committed the “mistake” of falling in love with a Dalit boy. Her Vanniyar family (an influential intermediate caste) was vehemently against the union. With no other solution in sight, Dhanabagyam eloped with Shanmugam and came his village — S Patti — in Tamil Nadu's Dharampuri district. Back in her village in neighbouring Veppampatti, her parents were baying for the couple's blood. "They wanted me dead, mostly because of the humiliation they had to face from village elders since their daughter ran away with a Dalit boy. My parents were ostracised and even barred from drawing water from the village well," she recalls the ugly aftermath.

Today, Dhanabagyam has no regrets about her decision and happily stands by other such intercaste couples taking refuge in S Patti, which by now has made a name for itself for coming to the rescue of such distressed couples. "I can't forget how the villagers helped me cope with the situation when I was expecting our first child. Even though I was an outsider who was not just new to the village, but also belonged to a different caste, this became my home and the villagers my family," she says.

Dhanabagyam and Shanmugam see their own reflection in young Vasuki and Gopal (names changed). Interestingly, both Vasuki and Gopal don’t belong to S Pattii village. “But fate brought us here,” says Gopal. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy six months ago.