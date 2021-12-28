How the year of helplessness made a paramedic out of all of us

India was out and about like India had always been when summer 2021 came knocking. Even as the temperature rise made its way through the doors that opened, the second wave of Covid rushed in like a tsunami catching us unaware and unprepared. The number of positive cases began doubling at a pace which pushed our unprepared selves into total despair. Visuals of people trying to give mouth to mouth oxygen in a last ditch effort to save those they loved, brought the whole nation together in its utter sense of helplessness.

If the first wave filled the social media platforms with lockdown cooking and lockdown exercising photos and videos, the second wave metamorphosed social media into one big help desk. People let out desperate cries for help even for those they never knew, for those they would never know. In many cases help reached. In many others, the person for whom help was being sought succumbed before an oxygen cylinder or a remdesivir could be arranged. Doctors used to seeing patients die before them choked on national TV talking of death.

By the time the summer of 2021 began withdrawing, it had changed and educated us in ways that we are yet to comprehend. From how to offer condolences to how to operate the oximeter and oxygen cylinder, we grew both emotionally and technologically.

Saloni Zutshi managed to get two empty, portable oxygen cylinders and shot a quick video of the supplier demonstrating how to operate them—this was a day before her parents-in-law came down with the infection.