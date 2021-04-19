How the new abortion law fails to give women the absolute right over their bodies

When 24-year-old Neha and her partner Naveen (names changed) got pregnant, they approached a private hospital for abortion. The hospital initially refused to do it and asked whether this was just fun and they would marry someone else later.

Later, they demanded ₹25,000 for the procedure. Unable to afford that amount, Neha and Naveen, who are medical students, went to the government-run Thrissur medical college.

The junior resident doctor there refused abortion and gave her a prescription as follows:

“Came for MTP, unmarried;

1) All investigations

2) Report with parents of the girl (father or mother) for MTP and admission”