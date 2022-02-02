Nearly 40 yrs on, The Karate Kid is still packing a punch

If you’re an actor, you know you’ve achieved full-blown cult status when strangers on the road yell out lines at you from one of your movies. And on more than one occasion, Hollywood actor Ralph Macchio has had fans scream “Why don’t you go back to Reseda?” and “Get him a body bag!” at him, no matter where in the world he is.

The references are from the 1984 film, The Karate Kid, which catapulted Macchio into stardom. In the movie he plays the role of a scrawny, teenage boy named Daniel LaRusso, who moves to California from New Jersey along with his single-mom after the latter loses her job. Not thrilled about leaving his childhood friends behind and shifting into a small apartment in the downscale neighbourhood of Reseda, Daniel glimpses hope and happiness in the form of Ali Mills (played by a young Elisabeth Shue) who lives in the posher side of town called Encino Hills, and studies at his new high school. However, Ali’s rich ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence, who also goes to the same school, along with his friends, start bullying Daniel (something all of us can relate to)—even beating him up on multiple occasions using karate taught to them by their sensei John Kreese at a local dojo called ‘Cobra Kai’.

Johnny, played by William Zabka, is arguably the most bad-ass protagonist to have come out of the 1980s; sporting his red, leather jacket and blowing dust circles on his off-road motorcycle, followed everywhere by his loyal Cobra Kais, he is Kreese’s most accomplished student, and a force to be reckoned with—both on and off the mat. Still hung up over Ali, he uses his karate skills to bully, torment, and scare Daniel away from her.