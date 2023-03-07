How Thanjavur dolls took a satirical dig at Maratha rulers

The traditional Thanjavur doll with its bobblehead has for centuries fascinated kids and regaled elders alike. Its roly-poly form and imperfectly perfect shapes have caused amusement and left people smiling. But the story of why the doll’s head moves is even more interesting than just sitting and marvelling at the doll.

The Chettiyar Bommai dolls today are seen to many as an ode to the rich business heritage of the Chettiar community in south India.

Every Navratri people scrape through the lofts in their homes and fish out the vibrantly colourful, yet odd looking dolls, and place it in their golu (a display of dolls). They usually associate the doll representing male and female figurines of the Chettiyar community as the Thanjavur Thalaiyatti Bommai (dolls which nod their head).

While the dolls today have largely been reduced to ceremonial figures, coming to life only once a year during Navratri, Thalaiyatti Bommai were once part of households through the year in the united Thanjavur region, considered to be south India’s granary in the yesteryears. The doll would enjoy a place of prominence in every home, all through the year. The original Thalaiyatti Bommai was not the Chettiyar Bommai. Instead it was in the form of a king and queen figurine with a large circular base which was called Uruttu Bommai (rolling doll). No matter which side it was pushed to, the doll would regain its original erect pose.