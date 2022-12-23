How Sri Lanka held Assam captive Under the Sal Tree

Sal trees off Rampur village’s main road in Goalpara district of Assam stand tall. Some rise up to 40 metres (180 feet), appearing to be piercing through the skies. The leaves and bark of sal trees are known to heal umpteen ailments, including leprosy, wounds, ulcers, cough, headaches and diarrhoea. But in Goalpara’s Rampur village, about 200 kilometres from the busy and bustling city of Guwahati, the trees turn into an open auditorium every year for three-four days in the winter month of December.

This December, however, the ‘world’s most natural auditorium’ was witness to the socio-political churning in Sri Lanka, a country that has seen decades of civil war, and more recently suffered due to Covid restrictions that brought the country’s bustling tourism sector to its knees and led to an unprecedented economic crisis. Telling the sordid story through song and dance were eight artistes, part of Salt Theatre Company, from the island nation, over 2,800 km away from Assam by air.

Staged on December 16, My Sweet Rotten Heritance, the Sri Lankan play became the highlight of the 13th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ festival, which is an Assam tribe’s resolve to preserve customs in the lap of nature.

By weaving together politics, history and mythology, and reinterpreting it in today’s context, My Sweet Rotten Heritance made the act contextual. The beauty of the satirical play lay in the fact that the messaging found resonance with the audience in Assam since it also echoed problems faced by the people in the state as also people everywhere in the world. Language may be a barrier for communication elsewhere, but in Goalpara’s Rampur, the audience watched the play fully captivated for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes.