How social media became the last resort for Odisha villages to air grievances

Tazeen Qureshy
Updated 11:34 AM, 28 September, 2022
Social activists are helping villagers in Odisha’s many districts tweet their grievances and find quick solutions. Many villages are also opting for their own dedicated Twitter handles.

On September 1 at 12.01 pm, a Twitter account ‘12 baje’ tweeted the plight of Budri Madhi, a resident of the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district in Odisha, who was being denied widow pension due to discrepancies in the documents.

Though the amount was meagre, it meant the world to Budri Madhi as the pension is the only source of income she has after her husband died in 2020. Three months ago the government stopped paying the pension to the old widow. Upon enquiring she was told that her documents had some discrepancies.

Forty-nine-year-old Budri Madhi ran from pillar to post to......

