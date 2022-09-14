How six Malayali women powered Malta’s win over Romania in their first T20 international

Shamla Cholassery was living an ordinary life in the hillside village of Mankada in Kerala’s Malappuram district till 2019 with hopes of one day flying abroad just like countless others in her state. Like hundreds of women in Kerala’s many villages, Shamla too had chosen nursing as a profession to give wings to her flight. The ‘professionally trained skilled Malayali nurse’ is a much sought after ‘international brand’. What attracts many women to nursing is that it provides one of the fastest and easiest ways to find a job abroad. With her eyes set on that goal, Shamla pursued a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Al-Shifa College of Nursing at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram.

With a degree in hand in 2015, Shamla worked in......