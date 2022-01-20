How Sankaradas Swamigal shaped Tamil theatre before being ‘forced’ to leave it

It is hard to find any Tamil film enthusiast who hasn’t heard the song 'Gnana Palathai Pizhinthu' from the 1965 film Thiruvilaiyadal. Unfortunately, it is equally difficult to find anyone who knows the lyricist behind the song so deeply rooted in Tamil cultural milieu.

The song, beautifully sung by renowned KB Sundarambal, was actually penned by Sankaradas Swamigal, considered to be the ‘Father of Tamil Theatre’. What adds to this saga of neglect is that it also remains forgotten that successful films such as Valli Thirumanam, Pavalakkodi, Sathyavan Savithri, Alli Arjuna, Nallathangal and Gnanasoundari were actually inspired by plays written by Swamigal, whose death centenary year is being observed in 2022.

But the man, who gave theatre so much, eventually went on to renounce acting in theatre as women suffered miscarriages and even death after seeing his powerful and intense acting.

“At a time when Tamil Nadu was oblivious to formal theatre tradition, Sankaradas Swamigal had not only written 40 plays but also staged them. The themes of his plays were based on common people. He wrote his plays keeping regular people in mind,” said veteran communist leader P Jeevanandam during a lecture he gave in 1958, in Puducherry.