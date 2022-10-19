How protest against a new airport blurred caste lines in Tamil Nadu–or has it?

It is not a usual journey when 70-year-old Vanathi makes her way from her home to visit her neighbour Dharani across the street in Eknapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. At one point between their homes stands a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that until recently was kept under iron grilles to protect it from caste Hindu vandals.

In making her way to Dharani’s house, Vanathi is also crossing a much visible divide that for decades has kept Dalits like her and Caste Hindus – in this case Vanniyars who are considered above Dalits in the caste hierarchy – at a distance from each other despite being neighbours for decades.

Vanathi recently met Dharani, a 67-year-old Vanniyar......