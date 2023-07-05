How Prakash Raj’s Nirdigantha has set the stage for art free

Veena Jayashankar has been waking up early since the past fortnight. Once she is awake, she doesn’t laze around because her task for the day is clearly — and creatively — cut out. Hailing from Jakkalli village in Chamarajanagar, Veena joins about 25-30 people inside the Nirdigantha Theater Incubator Centre, which opened its doors to artists on June 11, on the banks of the cold-flowing Lokapavani river for her morning exercises, which include stretching and Yoga. Some also come together for a meditative session.

That done, Veena devotes time in the small farm which grows seasonal vegetables and condiments. She then heads to the kitchen with the farm produce to help prepare a meal for the people who stay along with her at Nirdigantha near K Shettyhalli in Srirangapatna. After a light breakfast, it is time for her to head for practice along with other inmates of Nirdigantha, a theatre incubator set up by renowned actor Prakash Raj.

“I have been staying here for the past 15 days. The place offers a learning process to view everything differently from what we have learnt so far,” 29-year-old Veena Jayashankar, who completed a one-year theatre course from Natana Rangashaale of Mysuru, tells The Federal.