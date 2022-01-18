How police baton casts a long shadow over Irula tribal families

K Panneer and his brother Mari are well known throughout their village and beyond. Their ‘infamy’, sadly, rests on a ‘personal tragedy’. Back in 2008, the brothers were dragged out of their sleep in the middle of the night by cops in plain clothes, shoved into a van with their hands tied behind and taken to a police station 40 km away.

Nearly 14 years later, the nightmare continues for Panneer, 37, and his elder brother Mari, 40. They have been accused of a number of thefts, Panneer claims, they haven’t committed. In their defence, the cops too haven’t been able to prove any of it, yet continue to hound the two. Why? “Our only crime is our birth – into a poor Irula (scheduled tribe) family.

At the time of his arrest in 2008, Panneer used to work for a bottle company near Thirukovilur village (now in Kallakurichi district). On that night, he had returned to his small hut amid the farmlands in Keelaiyur after working for over nine hours. He quickly ate his dinner and lay down to rest next to Mari and Koothapan, a guest. His parents too were home. Suddenly, six men – one of them in police uniform – barged into the room and dragged Panneer, Mari and Koothapan out of the hut and bundled into a police vehicle where four others were already inside.

“We were taken to Thirunavalur police station in Ulundurpet, 40 km away from home and beaten,” he says.