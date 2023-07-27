How Manipur came to weaponise women’s bodies in the Kuki-Meitei violence

On July 15, 2004, 12 women — the oldest 73 and the youngest 45 — descended at the Assam Rifles headquarters outside the iconic Kangla Fort. Behind a white banner that read, “Indian Army rape us”, the women stood completely disrobed.

The women, all housewives and hailing mostly poor families, were carrying out the ‘naked protest’ against the rape and murder of a 32-year-old Meitei woman named Thangjam Manorama, found with 16 bullet wounds in her genitals, by the personnel of 17th Assam Rifles.

The protest jolted not just the nation out of its slumber but, in fact, sent ripples around the world. Cutting across regional, religious and caste divides, the country unanimously stood behind the 12 who disrobed their bodies to present the collective plight of Manipuri women.