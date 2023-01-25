How Kumkis with ‘criminal past’ led the Kerala elephant capture operation

Over the last month or so, the jungles in Kerala stood witness to loud rumblings and hurried movements, both involving humans and animals. Humans set out to capture animals believed to have ‘gone rogue’ after they killed people and destroyed crops. The animals put their sense of smell, sight and hearing to use to outsmart humans. Those outside the jungle stayed glued to any news they could get on the developments inside. The intense action ended with the capture of two elephants and one tiger within a span of two weeks.

The capture of PM 2 (Panthallur Makhna 2) and PT 7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) and the tiger in Kerala has brought attention to the team that led the operation. The rapid response team (RRT) of the Kerala Forest Department is a 26- strong contingent, but the most decorated members are the Kumki elephants.

Three Kumki elephants — Konni Surendran, Vikram and Bharatan — were involved in the recent operations to dart and capture PM 2 and PT 7 from Wayanad and Palakkad. It was Vikram and Bharatan who helped capture PM 2 in Wayanad, but Surendran also played a vital part in the operation to capture PT 7 in Dhoni.