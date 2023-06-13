How Kerala is reacting to govt’s plans of communes for autistic kids, their families

Preetha GP, a single mother from Thiruvananthapuram, had a simple wish. She wanted her 19-year-old autistic son Siddharth to learn swimming. But all aquatic centres she reached out to said they couldn’t accommodate Siddharth because the pools were being used by ‘children’ for summer camps. No centre was ready to accommodate Siddharth due to his condition. Dejected and disappointed, Preetha even wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but received no help.

Nothing changed until Viji Mon, a retired National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cadet, volunteered to teach Siddharth.

“The truth is that neuroatypical youngsters must be trained to swim before regular children. Aquatic therapy has the potential to positively manage their hyperactivity and even aggressiveness. They should receive priority over regular children, yet the opposite is taking place,” Preetha told The Federal.

Entry to a swimming pool wasn’t, however, the first time that Preetha had to deal with unfair treatment towards her son. It was hard for Preetha to even find a school for Siddharth when they returned from Mumbai where she was working.