How Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village is helping traditional homes stand the test of time

When you step into Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village – an ethnographic open museum of traditional homes, shrines, and even entire streets depicting times gone by, you can’t help but be amazed.

These are not structures that have been constructed to be representative of an era, community or culture. Rather, each of the 16 homes — nine are also being used as thematic museums —, 9 shrines and entire street side exhibits have been transplanted from various locations across Karnataka. Among the oldest structures is the Harihara temple from 1216 AD; the Kamal Mahal of Kukanoor, a royal residence, dating back to 1341 AD and a Bunt home from 1605 AD. The rest span across centuries with the most recent, Deccani Nawab Mahal, being as old as 1912. Artwork collections exhibited are from across the country and include textiles from Tamil Nadu, Kutch embroidery, tribal art from Bastar and more.

Each home you see here has been lived in, often by successive generations. But these homes have all ultimately shared the same fate – having to make way for modernisation. Rather than have these structures, with their architectural uniqueness and ancient construction methods lost to posterity, bringing them to Hasta Shilpa has given them a new lease of life, despite ironically, it being their final resting place. “And it all began because of the pain suffered by Vijayanath Shenoy, the founder secretary and author of the Hasta Shilpa Trust,” says Harish Pai, joint secretary of Hasta Shilpa Trust and part of restoration team for the heritage village since its inception.