How cop dramas Dahaad and Kathal use caste to make powerful statements on women in modern society

In the Coen brothers’ film Fargo (1996), a female cop gets lost solving a highway murder, to darkly funny effects. The character was played by Frances McDormand. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for that one. 20 years later, she won the Award again for Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), in which she was seen aiming a Molotov cocktail, that most cinematic of explosives, into a police station and almost killing a cop in the process. The officer this time is most unsavory, given to terrorising minorities and bashing people’s faces in, or throwing them out of the window.

This is as broad a spectrum of representation a stock character can seek. While the US and some other countries have seen public movements arguing to defund the police as an institution, due to several instances of abuse of power, the Indian onscreen cop has lived a more adventurous life.

One of the most interesting similarities in the culture surrounding police officers is a mild-to-strong distrust of authority figures. Memory hearkens back to Abhinav Kashyap’s massively epochal film, Dabangg (2010), where the usual portrayal of the honorable, noble cop is shot dead when the protagonist, a cop, shoots one of his own men for comedic reasons. He is called “half Robinhood”, conning the rich as they are compelled, maybe at gunpoint, to bribe him, and then raking in the proceeds. The depiction of the police force as a morally ambiguous character was a delicate balancing act.